Mumbai, December 16: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical officer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The registration process for the same will begin on December 27. The last date to submit the application is January 27, 2023. The OPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 3481 posts in the organisation. RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 48,000 School Teacher Posts At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must have an M.B.B.S or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical Institution which is recognised by the Medical Council of India. Candidate applying for the Medical officer posts must be between 21 to 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Besides, applicants must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1984 and not later than January 1, 2001. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test. As per the detailed notification, the written exam will comprise of one paper carrying 200 marks. MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 2716 Assistant, Stenographer and Other Posts at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date, and Other Details Here.

The written exam shall have 200 questions carrying 1 mark each of multiple choice question pattern. The duration of the written exam will be three hours. The examination fee for candidates of all categories have been exempted. For more details, candidates can check the official site of OPSC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).