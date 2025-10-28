Mumbai, October 28: As the market reopens on Tuesday, October 28, it is essential to have an idea of which stocks to buy or sell beforehand to stay ahead of the curve. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on Tuesday, October 28. These stocks include RVNL (NSE: RVNL) , Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK) , Tata Chemicals (NSE: TATACHEM) , JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE) , PNB Housing Finance (NSE: PNBHOUSING) , and Bata India (NSE: BATAINDIA) , as per CNBC TV18.

On Monday, October 27, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty at 25,950. At close, the Sensex was up 566.96 points or 0.67% at 84,778.84, and the Nifty was up 170.9 points or 0.66% at 25,966.05. On Monday, the benchmark index Nifty resumed its northward journey after two sessions of profit booking, buoyed by improving global sentiment. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher as US-China Deal Hopes Boost Sentiment.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, October 28

RVNL ( NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for an INR 165.54 crore project from North Eastern Railway. The project involves constructing the substructure of Bridge No 50 over the river Gandak, featuring 14 spans of 61.0 metres each.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders ( NSE: MAZDOCK)

On October 27, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited board approved an interim dividend of INR 6 per share for the financial year 2026. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 27, 2025: NTPC, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tata Chemicals ( NSE: TATACHEM)

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML), a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited, has won a significant legal case against the County Government of Kajiado, Kenya. The Court of Appeal in Nairobi ruled that the county government's demand for INR 783 crore in land rates was arbitrary and illegal.

JK Tyre ( NSE: JKTYRE)

JK Tyre reported a strong second-quarter performance for FY26, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumping 62.4% year-on-year (YoY) to INR 226.86 crore,

PNB Housing Finance ( NSE: PNBHOUSING)

On October 27, PNB Housing Finance reported a 24% increase in its net profit to INR 582 crore for the quarter ended September due to higher growth in the affordable and emerging market segments.

Bata India ( NSE: BATAINDIA)

Bata India reported a drop of 73% in its consolidated net profit to INR 23.8 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. This is compared to INR 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the exchange filing on October 27.

Interestingly, improved geopolitical conditions and a decrease in international concern about US tariffs contributed to the Nifty50’s more than 6% rise in October. Currently, banking, IT, white goods, and pharmaceuticals are once again in the spotlight.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC TV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).