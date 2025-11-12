Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True

Mumbai, November 12: Has the Reserve Bank of India directed all banks to migrate to the ".bank.in" domain? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. In the video, a man is heard saying that all banks in the country have changed their URLs. Sharing an example, the man said that SBI Bank's URL, which was sbi.co.in earlier, was changed to sbi.bank.in. Similarly, URLs of banks such as HDFC, ICICI, PNB and several other banks have been changed.

The video further explains the move behind the change of URLs of all banks in the country. The man said digital fraud cases have been on the rise in the country. He also said that 38 per cent of the fraud cases were due to phishing attacks in which fraudsters made fake banking websites of banks such as SBI, HDFC, etc. The man also claimed that customers were unable to identify which were the fake websites and which were the genuine ones. In the end, the man claims that the RBI has asked all banks to migrate to the ".bank.in" domain by October 31, 2025. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind RBI's directive. Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

RBI Directed All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Says Claim Is True

RBI Directed All Banks To Migrate Their Existing Web Domains to the New '.bank.in' Domain, Says PIB

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the claim that the RBI has directed all banks to migrate to the ".bank.in" domain is true. PIB's Fact Check Unit further said that the Reserve Bank of India had directed all banks to migrate their existing web domains to the new ".bank.in" domain by October 31, 2025. An official notification regarding the same was issued by the RBI on April 22 this year. The notice can be checked here.

PIB further said that the Indian National Internet Exchange (NIXI), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has appointed the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) as the exclusive registrar for the ".bank.in" domain. "Banks may contact IDRBT at sahyog@idrbt.ac.in to initiate the registration process. IDRBT shall guide the banks on various aspects related to application process and migration to new domain," the RBI circular said. Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

SBI Displays Notice Stating Migration of sbi.co.in to sbi.bank.in

A visit to sbi.co.in directed us to the new domain, sbi.bank.in (Photo Credits: sbi.co.in)

Hence, the alleged claim that the Reserve Bank of India has directed all banks to migrate to the ".bank.in" domain is true. Under the RBI rules, several banks moved to the secure ".bank.in" domain to curb online fraud. A search of State Bank of India's sbi.co.in led us to the new website, sbi.bank.in. However, before we were led to the new domain, SBI displayed a notice stating "State Bank of India announced migration of Corporate Website to new URL sbi.bank.in". The alleged claim was found to be true.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

