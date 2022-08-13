Ludhiana, August 13: The results of the Punjab State Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 will be announced today, August 13 at 6 Pm. The lottery results will be made available on the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in once declared.

The price of each lottery is Rs 500. The first prize is worth Rs 2.50 crore. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakhs while the third prize is Rs 5 lakhs.

Steps to Check Punjab State Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2022:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live". A new page will open. Click on "Check Lottery Result”

Punjab State Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2022 Prize:

The first prize is worth Rs 2.50 crore, while there are twenty second prizes of Rs 10 lakhs each (Rs 2 crore in total). The twenty third prizes will be of Rs 5 lakhs each (Rs 1 crore in total). The first prize is guaranteed to the public.

It must be noted that prizes shall be paid only when the original tickets are produced. The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette.

The lottery scheme was launched by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. The winners of the lottery should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

