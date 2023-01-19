Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 in India with great enthusiasm and vigour every year. This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. The day is a public holiday in India that celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. This replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 as the governing document of India, which turned the nation into a republic separate from the British Raj. While India's Independence Day celebrates its freedom from British Rule, Republic Day celebrates the coming into force of its constitution. As Republic Day 2023 nears, also called Gantantra Diwas, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Republic Day 2023 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Unique Rangoli Patterns for Home or Workplace as Part of Gantantra Diwas Decorations (Watch Videos).

Republic Day History

Republic Day commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. As per records, the constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day January 26 was chosen as the date for Republic Day as it was on that day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence. Even after India gained independence, the country did not yet have a permanent constitution, and its laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act of 1935. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the Drafting Committee appointed to draft a permanent constitution, with Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman. Republic Day 2023 Speech Ideas in English for School Functions & Competitions: Inspirational Speeches and Patriotic Quotes for India’s 74th Republic Day (Watch Videos).

According to historical records, the committee prepared a draft constitution and submitted it to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947. The Assembly met for 166 days in public sessions spanning two years, 11 months, and 18 days before adopting the Constitution. The 308 members of the Assembly signed two handwritten copies of the document (one in Hindi and one in English) on January 24, 1950, which came into effect across the nation two days later, i.e. on 26 January 1950. On that day, Dr Rajendra Prasad began his first term of office as President of the Indian Union. The Constituent Assembly became the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new Constitution.

Republic Day Significance

Republic Day is very significant for every citizen of the country as India's constitution was formally adopted on this day in 1950, replacing the British colonial Government of India Act (1935). On January 26, 1950, the Preamble to the Constitution of India came into effect, establishing fundamental rights that all citizens of this country should enjoy. The drafting committee enrolled the new constitution under the leadership and guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar. The day signifies the right spirit of Independent India.

