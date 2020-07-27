New Delhi, July 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal "Rozgar Bazar" for job seekers in the national capital. The portal- jobs.delhi.gov.in - will also provide an opportunity to recruiters to look out for candidates for job openings. Since the announcement, the job portal is gaining a lot of traction and many people are wondering how to apply for the job. In this article, we bring you how to apply for jobs at "Rozgar Bazar" portal.

On visiting the jobs.delhi.gov.in, the user will get an option to select from "I want a job", or "I want to hire". The job seekers can click on "I want a Job" option, while recruiters can choose "I want to Hire". In this way, the portal will connect job seekers and employers. Delhi Govt Starts Job Portal jobs.delhi.gov.in to Help Recruiters and Job Seekers, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says It’ll Be a ‘Rozgar Bazar’.

Steps to Apply for Job at Delhi Government's Rozgar Bazar Portal?

Visit the official website at jobs.delhi.gov.in .

. On the main page, click on "I want a job"

On the new page, enter your mobile number and click on next

Enter the OTP

Choose your job category

Enter your name, gender, qualification, work experience

Based on your profile job postings will appear on your screen

You can connect to a recruiter through call or WhatsApp

Watch Video: How to Apply for Job at Rozgar Bazaar Portal?

Notably, there will be no registration fee. The portal will be helpful for those candidates who are facing difficulty in finding a job or lost their job due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Users will be able to search job easily based on their skills and qualification.

