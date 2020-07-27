New Delhi, July 27: The Delhi government on Monday started a job portal - jobs.delhi.gov.in which provides an opportunity for recruiters to look out for candidates for job openings and also for job seekers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. Meanwhile, job seekers can also visit the website and update their qualification, experience and job requirement. The Chief Minister further added saying that it'll be a 'Rozgar Bazar' and will benefit people in the national capital.

Once an individual visits the jobs.delhi.gov.in website, he/she will have an option to select from 'I want a job', or 'I want to hire'. The recruiters can click on 'I want to hire' option and hire the candidates as per their requirements while job seekers have to click on the option 'I want a job' and look for vacancies matching their requirements. In this way, the portal will serve as a concrete medium for recruiters as well as job seekers. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,931 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 1.5 Million.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi govt is starting a portal - https://t.co/uSkUiSVRTf Those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website & update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience & requirement. It'll be a 'Rozgar Bazar': Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/iGkL66gXit — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Talking about the coronavirus situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said that there's improvement in COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He further claimed that the Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad over steps taken to curb the spread of the infection. "Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88%, only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths", he said.

Kejriwal said as of now, there's an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi. He said that only 2,800 COVID-19 patients are admitted at these hospitals while 12,500 beds are vacant. "In June, we were at 2nd position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today we're 10th", he added.

On Monday, India recorded a highest single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 cases. The latest hike in the number of coronavirus cases pushed the country's total to 14,35,453. Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in India mounted to 32,771, the Health Ministry said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).