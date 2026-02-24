Shillong Teer Result Today, February 24, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Kolkata, February 24: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will declare the official Shillong Teer Result for today, February 24, shortly. Thousands of participants and archery enthusiasts across Meghalaya have gathered at the Polo Ground in Shillong to witness the daily tradition, where the winning numbers for both the first and second rounds will be determined by the precision of local archers. The Shillong Teer Results of all Teer games of today will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Scroll below to check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

As one of the most unique legal lotteries in India, the Shillong Teer lottery continues to be a central pillar of the state's social and economic fabric. A total of eight Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. For many seasoned players, the Shillong Teer Result Chart is an essential tool for "common number" predictions. This chart tracks the winning numbers from previous days, helping participants analyse patterns and frequency. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 23, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 24, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the results of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games, Shillong Teer participants can head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, and teerresults.com. Upon visiting the sites mentioned above, Shillong Teer lottery players are advised to look for the to look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 24" option. Lottery enthusiasts taking part in today's Shillong lottery can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 42

Second Round - 19

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 34

Second Round - 74

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 90

Second Round - 72

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 76

Second Round - 05

How Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

Unlike conventional lotteries that use machines or paper draws, the Shillong Teer lottery is entirely performance-based. Every day, 50 professional archers shoot a fixed number of arrows at a bamboo target. In Round 1, archers shoot 30 arrows each, while in Round 2, 20 arrows are shot at the target. The Shillong Teer Result is derived from the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For instance, if 726 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number is 26. Authorised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, the Shillong Teer game continues to be a regulated and transparent practice that contributes significantly to the state's revenue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).