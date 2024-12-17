Mumbai, December 17: The Shillong Teer Results of Tuesday, December 17, will be announced following eight archery games organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Participants from across the region take part in traditional archery-based games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart, including winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2, online shortly after each game concludes.

Popular websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com provide real-time updates for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, and Shillong Night Teer. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is also available for those tracking the outcomes of each round. Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer Results as the day progresses and follow your favourite games across various platforms. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 16 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 17, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 17, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 29

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game, held in two rounds, has archers shooting arrows at a target, with participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Players place bets beforehand, and if their chosen numbers match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily results announcements, Shillong Teer has gained local popularity for its unique mix of tradition, skill, and luck.

