Mumbai, December 16: Polo Ground in Shillong will once again be the centre of excitement as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) announces the Shillong Teer Results today, December 16, 2024. The traditional archery-based lottery game is played in two rounds, with Shillong Teer result for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai eagerly awaited by participants. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for the day will be declared online, allowing players to check their winning numbers for both rounds.

For real-time updates, the results can be accessed on popular platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com. The thrilling game of Shillong Teer continues to captivate the people of Meghalaya, with thousands placing their bets on the outcome of each round. The results are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target during the game. With the first round set to begin at 10:30 AM, the Shillong Teer Result will provide an exciting conclusion to the day's lottery games. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 14 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 16, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of December 16, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, visit popular websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com. The results are typically announced shortly after each round, with the first round taking place at 10:30 AM. Simply search for the "Shillong Teer Result" on these platforms, and you can easily find the result chart along with the winning numbers for the day. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 50

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 18

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. Organised by KHASA, it involves archers shooting arrows at targets, and participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, held daily from Monday to Saturday. The game is legally permitted in the state under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

