Shillong, December 31: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Result of today, December 31, soon. The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai can be checked on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The results and winning numbers of Shillong Teer games will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. The speculative lottery game, which tests players' skills and patience, is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya.

Did you know the Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe? Played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, the lottery game draws people from all walks of life. Lottery players try their luck by placing bets on numbers and awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Consisting of eight games, the Shillong Teer includes games such as Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results and winning numbers are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 games are finished. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 30 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 31, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and know the winning numbers by visiting the websites mentioned above. Lottery enthusiasts can also check the winning numbers of both rounds by downloading the PFD file. They can also scroll down below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 31 to know the winning numbers of all Shillong Teer games. It must be noted that the Shillong Teer games - a traditional archery-based competition provides local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a speculative lottery game played in Meghalaya's Shillong. The archery-type lottery game involves players placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99. Consisting of Round 1 and Round 2, the game requires archers to shoot arrows at designated targets. Only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target are picked to be winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, the Shillong Teer games display a blend of skill and traditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).