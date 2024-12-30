Mumbai, December 30: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya buzzes with excitement as skilled archers prepare to compete in the highly anticipated Shillong Teer games. The Shillong Teer Results of popular rounds like Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be revealed following Round 1 and Round 2 on December 30. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Shillong Teer, a cherished tradition of the Khasi tribe, is a one-of-a-kind archery lottery attracting participants from Shillong and nearby areas. Held Monday through Saturday, this cultural event includes eight Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) declares the winning numbers at the conclusion of each round. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 28 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Combining the thrill of archery with the excitement of a lottery, Shillong Teer invites participants to wager on numbers between 0 and 99. Archer's fire arrows in two rounds and the winning numbers are decided by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. This distinctive game is a testament to Meghalaya's rich cultural heritage, honouring both precision and tradition. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result on December 30, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Players eager to view the Shillong Teer Result of December 30, 2024, can visit platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Simply navigate to the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" section on any of these websites to access the winning numbers. Additionally, the results are provided below for convenience.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 61

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 48

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer, a renowned lottery game steeped in Meghalaya's cultural heritage, is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, while archers aim their shots at a target. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Held Monday through Saturday at Shillong's Polo Ground, the game includes two rounds daily, beginning at 10:30 AM, with results announced shortly afterward. Regulated and legalized by the state government, Shillong Teer continues to captivate locals as a distinctive and exhilarating form of entertainment.

