Mumbai, July 29: Shillong Teer Results of today's Teer games will be declared soon on portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, from Monday to Saturday. Do you know that Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday? Shillong Teer participants can find the winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below.

It must be noted that Shillong Teer results are declared after both rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, of each Teer game are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer, as the name suggests, is an archery-based lottery game which involves Teer (arrows) and is played in Shillong, which is a hill station. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where to check the Shillong Teer Result, the result chart and the winning numbers? Don't worry, as you have come to the right place. Winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of today's Shillong Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Lottery players can look for the "Shillong Teer Result for July 29, 2025" option when visiting the portals mentioned above. They can also view the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery competition played in Shillong, Meghalaya. The speculative lottery requires participants to choose numbers between 0 and 99. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. Out of all the arrows that hit the target, only the last two digits are determined to be winning numbers. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer games continue to display a blend of skills and traditions as they provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills. The lottery game also provides an opportunity for lottery players to win varying prizes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).