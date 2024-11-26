Mumbai, November 26: The Shillong Teer results for today, November 26, 2024, will be announced shortly for a variety of games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results of this archery-based lottery, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), will be available online on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can visit these websites or scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and view the winning numbers for both rounds of today’s games.

The games are played in two rounds, with the first beginning at 10:30 AM at Shillong's Polo Ground. Shillong Teer stands out as a traditional game where participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, with winning numbers derived from the total arrows hitting the target. Participants eagerly await the announcement of today’s Shillong Teer Results for Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 26, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for November 26, you can visit official websites that post the winning numbers. The results for all eight Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, are declared after the rounds are completed at Polo Ground in Shillong. To access the Shillong Teer result and Shillong Teer Result Chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Simply look for the section titled “Shillong Teer Result for November 26, 2024” to find both Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers. These sites will provide accurate and updated results shortly after the games conclude. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. It is organised by KHASA and involves players betting on numbers between 0 to 99. The game consists of two rounds where archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is one of the few government-regulated lottery games in India, providing entertainment and a chance for participants to win cash rewards.

