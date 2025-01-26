New Delhi, January 26: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has yet to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets from SSC regional websites and the CRPF’s official site, crpf.gov.in.

The SSC Karnataka Kerala Region has already released the application status. The computer-based examination (CBE) is scheduled on multiple dates: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, featuring 80 objective-type questions carrying two marks each. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the SSC regional website.

Open the admit card tab and then the Constable GD admit card link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the SSC GD admit card.

The registration process for this recruitment began on September 5 and ended on October 14, 2024. Stay updated on official websites for further notifications.

