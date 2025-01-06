Mumbai, January 6: Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) can check their results once they are officially declared. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the SSC MTS Result 2024. As soon as the results are announced, candidates will be able to access them through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The date and time for the MTS and Havaldar results have not been disclosed yet. The Tier I exam for these positions was held between September 30 and November 14, 2024, in a computer-based format, consisting of two mandatory 45-minute sessions with objective-type, multiple-choice questions. A negative marking of -1 will be applied only for incorrect answers in the second session. The provisional answer key was released on November 29, with candidates given until December 2, 2024, to raise objections. UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA Exam Hall Tickets for January 6, 7 and 8 Available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps To Download.

Steps to Check SSC MTS Exam Result

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Look for the link to the MTS and Havaldar exam result page.

Open the result page and download the PDF document.

Find your result by searching for your roll number in the PDF. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Registration Link: Know Where and How To Register for PPC With PM Narendra Modi Before Last Date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions, with 6,144 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar. Stay tuned to the blog for the latest updates on the results, direct links, and other important details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).