Mumbai, May 20: The SwaRail app is a new mobile application launched by Indian Railways, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which integrates interactive services from across the Indian Railways, including train tracking, checking PNR status, knowing coach positions and food ordering on the train, among others. The app is still new and is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and is seen as a large upgrade compared to their earlier, outdated railway applications. However, the application also seems to be suffering from some glitches, as some users have complained of trouble downloading the app. This has raised some questions about accessibility and compatibility.

The most common reason for failure to download the app is due to device compatibility. Users may be trying to install the app on older Android or iOS versions, which may be incompatible and will not download. It is essential to be aware of certain OS specifications that may be listed when downloading an app, as the SwaRail app has a minimum OS specification, and many older phones may not meet this standard. Additionally, since it (the new app) is still in its beta stage, this will also limit and restrict how broadly and quickly people will be able to access the app in their region or on an outdated device. It's advisable that users review the system requirements listed in the app stores before downloading an application. SwaRail App: From Key Features Including Train Ticket Booking to How To Download and Use It, Know All About IRCTC’s ‘Super App’.

How To Solve These Issues

While basic errors should be dealt with first so that the causes of download failure can be isolated, experts recommend following these basic troubleshooting steps for your device: checking the internet connection on your device, checking the storage on your device, and restarting your device. You can also clear the cache and data for Google Play Store or App Store, which may help. If none of these work, there could be a short-term glitch in the app store services, which, from time to time, affects app availability and installation. Indian Railways Launches ‘SwaRail’ App for Android and iOS Users; Check Features.

While there may be a few hiccups along the way, SwaRail stands out above all other choices, design and functionality included. Instead of clicking several times and re-logging, modern railway apps are supposed to simplify the process significantly, and SwaRail accomplishes this goal. SwaRail also included biometric login features, such as Face ID and fingerprint authentication if that is your preference. While many users may have trouble downloading the app at first, any problems should be isolated and easy to fix, and these problems should be limited in scope and reach as SwaRail's availability broadens out in the next few weeks.

