Indian Railways has officially launched the "SwaRail" app to provide passengers with a comprehensive solution for various railway services. The app integrates multiple features, which include ticket booking, platform tickets, real-time train running status, catering services, and access to the Rail Madad feature for assistance. SwaRail also includes features like the coach position finder, which will allow you to find where your coach is located on the platform. Additionally, there is a refund requests feature to simplify the process of asking for refunds for journeys that have been cancelled or missed. The app also integrates the R-Wallet feature to make easy and secure payments for different services. The app is available for iOS and Android. Interested users can download the SwaRail app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Indian Railways Launches ‘SwaRail’ App

