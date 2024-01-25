Lucknow, January 25: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the revised or final answer key of the UP PET 2023 exam today, January 25. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test or UP PET 2023 examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The selection commission released the provisional answer keys of the PET examination in November last year. Later, the commission invited objections from candidates till November 15. It must be noted that the UP PET 2023 exam final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the feedback received from candidates. CUET-UG Exam Results: National Testing Agency Assures Delhi High Court on Uploading Final Answer Key Before Result Declaration.

Steps to Check UPSSSC PET 2023 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Open the PET final/revised answer key link.

A PDF will open.

Download the PDF file.

Check the revised answer key thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

Now that the UPSSSC PET revised answer keys have been released, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to announce the results of the UP PET examination soon. The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test exam was held on October 28 and 29 last year. JEE Mains Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for BE/BTech Paper 1 To Be Released Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The UP PET 2023 exam was conducted in two shifts on both exam days. Following this, the provisional answer key was released on November 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).