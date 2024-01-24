Mumbai, January 24: The first session of the JEE Mains Exam 2024 is scheduled to begin today, January 24. The NTA will conduct paper two or BArch and BPlanning examination today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2024 Admit Card for BE/BTech (paper 1) examination today. The BE/BTech paper one exam is scheduled to take place on January 27.

In the past, the agency said that hall tickets for each exam would be issued three days in advance. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of JEE NTA at jeemain.nta.ac.in to check and download the hall ticket. It must be noted that hall tickets for the BArch/BPlanning (paper 2) examination scheduled for today have already been released. UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key and Cut-Off List of National Eligibility Test December Examination Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps To Check.

How To Download JEE Main 2024 Paper One Admit Card:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the paper 1 BE/BTech hall ticket download link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check your hall ticket thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 for the Engineering paper will take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exam will be held in two shifts, with the first one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm. XAT Result 2024 Declared at xatonline.in, Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

If candidates face any difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit card for the JEE Mains Exam, then they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in to seek help. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of JEE.

