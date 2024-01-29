Lucknow, January 29: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the UP PET Exam results today, January 29. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test or UP PET 2023 examination can visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in to check and download their exam results.

Candidates can check their Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 exam results using their login credentials. It must be noted that the commission released the provisional answer key on November 6. Post this, the commission gave the candidates a window to raise objections, which was closed on November 15.

How to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upssssc.up.gov.in .

. Click on the link to check UP PET 2023 on the homepage.

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your UP SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.Ahead of the UP PET Exam results, the commission released the final/revised answer key on January 24. The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test examination's final answer keys were prepared after reviewing the feedback received from candidates. The UP PET 2023 Exam was held on October 28 and 29 last year.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSSSC.

