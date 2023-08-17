Lucknow, August 17: In a disturbing incident, a man inflicted severe injuries upon himself while attempting to cut off his own head as an offering to Lord Shiva. Hailing from the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the man sustained critical wounds when he used a tree-cutting machine to cut his neck. Without delay, the villagers rushed him to Jhansi Medical College for urgent medical treatment. Uttar Pradesh: 42-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Questioning by Cops in Kanpur, Family Alleges Torture in Custody.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the injured man has been identified as Deepak Kushwaha, a labourer by profession. Kushwaha used to do odd jobs to provide for his family's needs. During the investigation, Kushwaha's father revealed that his son was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, diligently engaging in prayer and religious observances. “In the past few months, he had expressed his desire to please Lord Shiva by sacrificing his own head. I always told him that sacrificing his own self is madness. He had insisted on performing this sacrifice for a month,” his father said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper, Do Squats Following Altercation in Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

The report said that at approximately 4 am in the early hours, he made his way to a Shiva Temple, where he used a tree-cutting device to inflict injuries upon his neck, all while uttering the chant 'Jai Bholenath' in front of the sacred altar. Upon hearing his cries, villagers quickly rushed to the temple, only to discover Kushwaha lying in a pool of blood. They took him to a nearby hospital. Reportedly, he planned to do something special to please Lord Shiva. He had even written prayers to Lord Shiva and about his offering in a notebook. He is currently undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).