Mumbai, July 7: As the monsoon is strengthening its grip, several parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat may receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily weather bulletin. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg till July 9, and a red alert till July 8 in Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara. A red alert has also been issued for Karnataka's Hubli. While Mumbai and Thane are on orange alert till July 10.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg till July 9, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur & Satara are on red alert till July 8. Mumbai & Thane are on orange alert till July 10: IMD pic.twitter.com/UWMip78mzs — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Apart from this, light rain occurred in parts of north Punjab, north Haryana, central and west Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, rest of Northeast India. IMD has predicted light rain in parts of Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. North-eastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura may receive heavy rainfall. Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall in State for Next 5 Days; Red Alert for Ratnagiri, Raigad.

IMD has forecasted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-60 kmph along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, north-east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, and northern parts of Bay of Bengal. The fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

According to the weather department, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from tomorrow. The weather office has said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).