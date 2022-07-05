Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in the next 5 days in Maharashtra. According to IMD, scattered areas will witness heavy to very rainfall. Ghat areas are also expected to get good rains. IMD official Jayant Sarkar said, "In Mumbai, 5,7, and 8 July will see heavy rainfall." Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | Situation favorable. Expect Maharashtra to get widespread rainfall in next 5 days. Heavy to very rainfall in scattered areas. Ghat areas also expected to get good rains. In Mumbai, 5,7&8 July will see heavy rainfall. Red alert for Ratnagiri & Raigad: Jayant sarkar, IMD

