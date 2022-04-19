Mumbai, April 19: Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Gangetic West Bengal on April 19, and over Jharkhand from April 18 to 20. Some parts of these states may record maximum temperatures around 41 to 43 degrees, said IMD. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave condition is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions, and cloudiness over some parts of these areas.

According to IMD, there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest, Central, and East India, south Maharashtra, and Gujarat State during the next 24 hours, and then fall by 2 to 4 degrees during the subsequent 3 days. Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest parts of the country, said IMD. Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue Over Assam, Meghalaya This Week, Says IMD.

Apart from this, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days, said IMD.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya during next 5 days. Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) & Hailstorm at isolated places also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th April, 2022 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 18, 2022

The Kerala-Mahe region may experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds during the next 5 days, and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal region, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana may witness isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds during next 5 days due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels.

