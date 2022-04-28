Mumbai, April 28: The days of relief are over as temperature is on the rise yet again across India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the next 5 days, and over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR from April 28 to May 2. It is forecasted that the Northern parts of Gujarat will also experience heatwave conditions on April 28.

Check Tweet by IMD:

i) Heat wave conditions over East, Central & Northwest India during next 5 days:  Vidarbha, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days;  Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal & interior Odisha during 27th-30th April; pic.twitter.com/K2vcnltbLm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2022

IMD, in its daily bulletin, said that heatwave conditions will engulf Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from April 28 to 30. Apart from this, Bihar is likely to witness heatwave conditions on April 28 and 29, while Chhattisgarh from April 28 to 30. Weather Update: Maximum Temperature in Delhi Likely To Climb To 43 Degrees Celsius, Says IMD.

On the other hand, under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are very likely to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds with speed reaching to 40 to 50 kmph. Similarly, scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD, very light isolated rainfall with Duststorms/thunderstorms are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh on April 29, and over Rajasthan on April 29 and 30. Down south, rainfall is forecasted over south Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

