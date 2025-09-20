Mumbai, September 20: To mark the Platinum Jubilee of the State Bank of India (SBI), the bank, through its CSR arm SBI Foundation, has launched the Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025. This initiative aims to support meritorious students from modest backgrounds across India, helping them pursue education without financial hurdles. The scholarship is open for students from Class 9 to postgraduate level, including undergraduates, medical students, IIT and IIM scholars, and those aspiring to study abroad. Students can apply online through the official portal at sbiashascholarship.co.in until November 15, 2025. SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Discussing or Circulating Question Papers; Offenders Face Jail and Heavy Fines.

A total of 23,230 students will receive financial assistance ranging from INR 15,000 to INR 20 lakh per year until course completion. The scholarship emphasises inclusivity, with 50% of seats reserved for female and SC/ST candidates, along with a 10% relaxation in marks for SC/ST students. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria regarding academic performance and family income, and provide supporting documents during the application.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025

1. Academic Level:

School students (Class 9–12),

Undergraduate and postgraduate students,

Scholars at IITs and IIMs,

Students pursuing medical courses,

Students aspiring to study abroad, SC/ST students aiming for master’s or higher education at top global universities.

2. Nationality: Applicants must be Indian nationals.

3. Academic Performance:

Minimum 75% marks or 7.0 CGPA in the previous academic year,

SC/ST candidates receive a 10% relaxation in marks.

4. Income Criteria:

Family annual income should not exceed INR 3 lakh for school students,

Family annual income should not exceed INR 6 lakh for college/university students.

5. Institutions:

Students studying at NIRF top 300 or NAAC ‘A’ rated institutions,

Scholars at IITs and IIMs,

Students in recognised medical colleges,

Students planning to study abroad (for higher education).

6. Other Requirements:

Must provide valid admission proof for the current course,

Should meet any additional documentation requirements as per the application form.

Documents Required

Applicants for the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 are required to submit several documents to complete their application. These include academic mark sheets or grade reports from the previous year, valid identity proof, and admission proof for the current course of study. Financial documents such as the current year’s fee receipt, bank account details (of the applicant or parent/guardian), and income certificate are also mandatory. Additionally, candidates must provide a recent passport-sized photograph and caste certificate, if applicable, along with any other supporting documents specified in the application form.

How to Apply for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025:

Visit the official website: sbiashascholarship.co.in.

On the homepage, click "Apply Now" under the level of study you wish to apply for (School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Medical, IIT/IIM, or Overseas).

Click "Apply Now" again and register using your mobile number or Gmail ID.

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and financial details.

Upload all required documents, including mark sheets, identity proof, admission proof, financial documents, bank details, and caste certificate (if applicable).

Accept the terms and conditions, review the application carefully, and submit it.

Once submitted, you will receive confirmation of successful registration for the scholarship program.

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 is a significant initiative supporting students from diverse backgrounds, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder their education. With a total commitment of INR 90 crore for FY26, the program reinforces SBI’s dedication to nurturing India’s future leaders. Interested students should apply online before the deadline of November 15, 2025 to avail the scholarship benefits.

