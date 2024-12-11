Mumbai, December 11: The suicide of software engineer Atul Subhash has shocked the entire nation. The 34-year-old techie was found hanging in his Bengaluru home on Monday, December 9. According to police, Atul died by suicide and left a 24-page death note in which he blamed his wife and her family. Atul worked as a senior executive for a private firm in the city and had been living alone after separating from his wife.

The suicide note found at Atul's house had four handwritten pages, while the other 20 pages were typed out. In the letter, the techie allegedly blames his wife and her family for the harassment he suffered, attributing it to persistent marital strife. He also emailed it to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was involved with. Atul also accused Jaunpur family court judge Rita Kaushik of taking bribes and causing him mental harassment. Bengaluru Suicide Case: Techie Atul Subhash Kills Self; Alleges Harassment by Wife and In-Laws in Video Message, Death Note (Watch Video).

@elonmusk @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @TeamTrump I will be dead when you will read this. A legal genocide of men happening in India currently. https://t.co/wMGmBfoKxd — Atul Subhash (@AtulSubhas19131) December 8, 2024

The charges against Rita Kaushik are very grave. Leave aside the abetment to suicide - there are hard allegations here of bribery which require custodial interrogation. https://t.co/03hMwfLxLe pic.twitter.com/vDFdKTi0TQ — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) December 10, 2024

A Heartbreaking Loss: Atul Subhash, a young man, tragically took his own life. - His wife, driven by greed, was already receiving ₹40,000 every month as maintenance, despite working at Accenture and earning her own money. - Yet, she demanded ₹2-4 lakhs more. - In a moment of… pic.twitter.com/nSbQ6JNGWN — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) December 10, 2024

In the video, Atul alleges that during a court hearing, when he spoke about his suicidal thoughts, Judge Kaushik responded by laughing. He further claims that the judge demanded a bribe of INR 5 lakh from him in exchange for settling his case. According to Atul, even the court's peon was involved in the bribery process, with a bribe of INR 3 lakh being solicited in 2022 to secure a court date. When Atul refused to comply, he claimed that the judge ordered him to pay INR 80,000 in alimony and maintenance every month.

Rita Kaushik, currently the Principal Family Court Judge in Jaunpur, has had a distinguished career in the judiciary. Born on July 1, 1968, in Muzaffarnagar, she began her judicial service as a Munsif on March 20, 1996. She was later appointed Judicial Magistrate in Saharanpur in 1999 and served as an Additional Civil Judge in Mathura from 2000 to 2002. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

Over the years, Kaushik held various judicial posts in cities including Amroha, Lucknow, and Ayodhya. In 2018, she eventually became the Principal Judge of the Family Court in Ayodhya. In 2022, she was transferred to Jaunpur, where she has since served as the Principal Family Court Judge.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The deceased's brother has lodged a complaint, resulting in the registration of an FIR against the wife of Atul and her relatives. Before taking his own life, Atul hung a placard in his house that read, “Justice is due”.

