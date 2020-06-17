Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kupwara District

India IANS| Jun 17, 2020 10:05 AM IST
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, June 17: Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district resorting to unprovoked, intense shelling and firing, defence sources said.

The Pakistan army initiated the violation late on Tuesday along the LoC in Naugam sector.

"They used small arms and mortars to target Indian positions. Indian army retaliated befittingly," sources said.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of the same district earlier on Tuesday.

Heavy firing exchanges continued for several hours between the two sides in Tangdhar and Naugam sectors. There are no reports of casualties on the Indian side so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

