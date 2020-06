Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kupwara District

Srinagar, June 17: Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district resorting to unprovoked, intense shelling and firing, defence sources said.

The Pakistan army initiated the violation late on Tuesday along the LoC in Naugam sector.

"They used small arms and mortars to target Indian positions. Indian army retaliated befittingly," sources said.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of the same district earlier on Tuesday.

Heavy firing exchanges continued for several hours between the two sides in Tangdhar and Naugam sectors. There are no reports of casualties on the Indian side so far.

