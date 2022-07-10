Ahmedabad, Jul 10: Heavy rains pounded many parts of south Gujarat, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas, following which over 700 people were shifted to safer places in Navsari and Valsad districts, officials said on Sunday.

There was flooding in some low-lying areas of Valsad after a rise in the Orsang river level. Authorities in Navsari district were also on alert as the Kaveri and Ambika rivers there were flowing above the danger mark, they said. Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Normal Life in Gir Somnath and Junagadh Districts; More Showers Likely in State for Next 5 Days

Very heavy rains lashed Valsad and Navsari districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the officials said.

Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts also witnessed very heavy rainfall, with rivers overflowing and low-lying areas getting flooded, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat's districts of Dang, Navsari and Valsad.

Several other districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, the IMD said.

"The Kaveri and Ambika rivers in Navsari district are flowing above the danger mark. We are carrying out evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, over 300 people have been shifted to safer places and the operation is continuing with the help of a company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)," district Collector Amit Prakash Yadav said.

In Valsad, more than 400 people were evacuated after the Orsang river level rose and caused flooding in low-lying areas, officials said.

On Sunday, there was some respite in Valsad and the water level receded, following which people started returning to their homes, they said.

Several dams and rivers in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra region have received heavy rains since Saturday. Many of the rivers are flowing near the danger mark, keeping the respective administrations on alert.

Dharampur taluka in Valsad district and Vansda in Navsari received 216 and 213 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hour period till 6 am on Sunday, as per the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

In Navsari, Chikhli and Khergam talukas received 197 mm and 194 mm downpour respectively, Kaprada in Valsad recorded 194 mm showers during the same period, the SOEC said.

As per the data, Ahwa, Waghai and Subir areas in Dang district got 180 mm, 160 mm and 141 mm rainfall, respectively, Umarpada in Surat got 179 mm downpour and Vyara in Tapi district got 106 mm rain.

Parts of Dang, Tapi, Narmada and Chhota Udepur districts continued to receive very heavy rainfall till Sunday afternoon, as per the SEOC.