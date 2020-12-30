Chandigarh, Dec 30: A day after a directive from the Akal Takht, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered a public apology for wearing a shawl with Sikh religious symbols, which had created a controversy.

"Sri Akal Takht Sahib is supreme. If I have unknowingly hurt the sentiments of even one Sikh, I apologise," Sidhu tweeted.

"Millions wear the revered symbols of Sikhism on their turbans, clothes and even get tattoos with pride; I too as a humble Sikh wore the shawl unintentionally," he clarified.

A day earlier, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had directed Sidhu, a former cricketer, to tender an apology for "hurting the Sikh religious sentiments" by wearing the shawl, on which 'Ek Onkar' and a 'khanda' symbols were printed.

Certain Sikh groups had lodged a protest over the attire with the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

