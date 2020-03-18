2020 Ram Navmi, Mahavir Jayanti And Chetichand Celebrations: Ajmer Collector Restricts Rallies Amid COVID-19 Spread

Devotees dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman during Ram Navami procession (File image/PTI)

Ajmer, March 18: Ajmer District Collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma on Tuesday issued an order that the permission for rallies for the upcoming Ram Navmi festival won't be granted to anybody amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The following decision was taken by the administration after the state government barred gathering of 50 people at any place till March 31.

According to a report, published in Rajasthan Patrika, Sharma made the annoucement after the meeting all the community leaders at his collectorate office in Ajmer to take stock of the preparedness to deal with COVID-19. In the meeting, the DC clearly said that permisssion will not be granted rallies for Mahavir Jayanti, Chetichand and Ram Navami. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 147.

Meanwhile, the community leaders have welcomed the move of the district collector and will discuss in details with community people. Earlier the state government has suspended the visits to all the tourists locations in the state till March 31 amid the coronavirus spread.

Till now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 as on Wednesday at 9 am. According to an ANI tweet, the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare comprises of 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 42 cases. One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.