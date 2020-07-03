New Delhi, July 3: The government said on Friday that 14 Indians have been killed while 88 others have been injured by Pakistan in over 2,400 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the last six months.

"This year, till June 2020, 14 Indians have been killed and 88 Indians have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces," official sources said. Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Killed, Another Injured During Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Across LoC in Baramulla District.

India and Pakistan had agreed to ceasefire along the LoC and International Border (IB) in 2003. However, India alleges that Pakistan has been continually violating the terms of the understanding.

Official sources said that the Ministry of External Affairs has registered its strong protest with Pakistan for the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC and the IB.

The government also conveyed its strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistan forces for cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District; Indian Army Retaliates to Firing.

Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals of Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities, sources said.

