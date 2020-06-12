Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Killed, Another Injured During Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Across LoC in Baramulla District

News IANS| Jun 12, 2020 05:42 PM IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS|FIle)

Srinagar, June 12: A woman was killed and another injured on Friday during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targeted defence and civilian facilities across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Official sources said Pakistan army engaged in unprovoked shelling in the morning in Rampur sector of Uri tehsil. Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District; Indian Army Retaliates to Firing.

Akhtara Begum of Batgarh village was killed when a shell fired by Pakistan fell on a house. While Parveen of Nambla village was injured. She has been shifted to hospital, official sources said.

Some residential houses and private vehicles have also been damaged. Reports from the area said people have huddled inside homes frightened by indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

On Thursday, a soldier was killed and a civilian injured in ceasefire violation on the LoC in Jammu division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

