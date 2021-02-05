Srinagar, February 5: Ban on high speed 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir has been lifted on Friday. High speed 4G internet services are being restored in the entire union territory almost after 18 months. The 4G internet services were snapped in the union territory after the Centre abrogated Article 370. Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir’s Principal Secretary (Power & Information) confirmed the development through a tweet. Airtel Data Hack: Pakistan-Based Cybercriminals Behind Data Leak of 26 Lakh Users from Jammu and Kashmir.

Kansal tweeted, "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K." The high-speed internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the ban on high-speed 4G internet services in all the districts except Ganderbal and Udhampur. 4G Internet Ban in Jammu & Kashmir Extended Till January 8, Ganderbal and Udhampur Exempted.

Tweet by Rohit Kansal:

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

On January 22, the ban on high speed internet services in Jammu and Kashmir was extended till February 6. The Home Department had said that restrictions were placed "in view of well founded apprehensions about the dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda material".

Internet services in J&K were suspended ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Low-speed 2G internet was, however, restored in a phased manner but high-speed services continued to remain suspended. In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

