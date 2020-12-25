Srinagar, December 25: The ban on 4G internet in Jammu & Kashmir was extended till January 8, 2021, through an order issued by the union territory's administration on Friday. A fortnight later, another review would be conducted to decide on whether the restrictions should be prolonged or suspended. The districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal remain exempted.

The speed of mobile internet, at least till January 8, would be restricted at 2G. Broadband services, however, would continue as normal across the frontier region. Public Wi-Fi System ‘PM-WANI’ to Be Set Up by Govt, Union Cabinet Clears Proposal.

"High-speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts to continue till 8th January while in rest of the districts the internet speed will be restricted to 2G only," said a statement issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The curb on high-speed internet was imposed since August last year, when Article 370 was abrogated and the order was issued to bifurcate the erstwhile state of J&K into the two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The officials have cited propaganda from across the border, and threat to peace and tranquility as the reason behind the restrictions. Earlier this year, the district of Ganderbal in North Kashmir and Udhampur in Jammu were exempted from the curbs on trial basis. The relaxation, however, has not been extended to any other district so far.

