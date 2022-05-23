Mumbai, May 23: The Central government is expected to take a decision on increasing the basic salary of central government employees to Rs 26,000. If increased, the decision would be a big update in the 7th Pay Commission and benefit many government employees.

According to reports, hundreds and thousands of government employees have been demanding a hike in the fitment factor. If the cabinet approves the decision then the salaries of the Central government employees will also increase accordingly.

However, the government has not taken any decision on the fitment factor as yet. At present, the minimum pay for Central government employees is Rs 18,000. If there is a hike in the fitment factor then the minimum pay will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

In order to increase the minimum pay to Rs 26,000, the Central government will have to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

How the Fitment Factor will be calculated:

The basic salary of Central government employees will become Rs 26,000 only if the government increases the fitment factor to 3.68. As per the 2.57 fitment factor, if a government employee's minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then the minimum salary will be Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260). However, if the fitment factor is increased by 3.68, then the basic salary will increase to Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).

It must be noted that in June 2017, the Union Cabinet approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission with 34 modifications. As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic pay goes up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000. While the pay for the highest level i.e. Secretary, went up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, for Class 1 officers, the starting salary was Rs 56,100.

Till the government makes an official announcement with regards to the fitment factor, the Central government employees have no choice but to wait for confirmation.

