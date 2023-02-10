Delhi, February 10: There is some good news for the Central Government Employees. Employees waiting for pending 18 months’ DA arrears may soon get good news after Holi 2023 based on 7th pay commission recommendations. Employees and lakhs of pensioners are eagerly waiting that the government can give the gift of DA Arrear of 18 months stopped during the epidemic after Holi.

Central employees have been continuously demanding that the arrears of Dearness Allowance from January 2020 to June 2021 which is pending be released. Recently, the JCM Secretary had written a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, in which he had sought time to negotiate on the arrears and demanded that dearness allowance is the right of the employees, a decision should be taken on this. 7th Pay Commission: Centre To Hike Fitment Factor, Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees After Holi 2023? Check Latest Updates Here.

There will be a significant increase in the bank account of the central employees if the government agrees to their demand of regarding receiving the DA arrears under the 7th Pay Commission. This is the reason why employees continue to press their demands.

The union government had frozen the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of central government employees and pensioners during Covid-19. The employees have been demanding the government to release the amount ever since. 7th Pay Commission: Salary Hike for Central Government Employees if Centre Announces 4% DA Hike, Here's How Much Increase Is Expected.

Earlier, central employees were disappointed after Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, said that pensioners will not receive the 18 month pending DA Arrear.

