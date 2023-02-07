Mumbai, February 7: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission who are eagerly awaiting updates might receive some good news as the dearness allowance is likely to be hiked by 4 percent. Every year, the Centre hikes DA twice - first in January and then in July. Last year, the Centre increased the DA in March and then later in September. As per this trend, a DA hike is expected in March 2023.

According to a report in DNA, the Centre is likely to announce a decision regarding DA hike in first week of March 2023 for its employees under 7th CPC. The news about DA hike also gains momentum as the AICPI index data, which was released by the Labour Ministry in December last year showed a drop. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike Date: Here’s When Centre May Announce Increase in Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees.

How Much Will Salary Will Increase if DA Is Hiked by 4 Percent?

As per a report in CNBCTV18, the DA is expected to be raised by 4 percent. If the Centre approves a 4 percent DA hike then the salary of government employees is also likely to raise. The DA hike decision is expected to benefit 65 lakh central government employees and about 48 lakh pensioners.

If the basic salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 then the DA will come up to Rs 7,560, which means an additional pay of Rs 720 in hand per month for those under level 1 of 1800 grade pay scale. At the present 38 percent hike, the DA comes to around Rs 6,840. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could take a decision regarding release of 18-month DA arrears after Holi 2023. 7th Pay Commission in Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Makes No Announcement on DA Hike and Pending Arrears.

On the other hand, decision regarding Fitment Factor hike, HRA hike among others is also expected soon. Similarly, reports claim that a new pay commission, which is 8th pay commission is also likely to be implemented and will go on to replace the existing 7th pay commission.

