7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Okays 4% Hike in DA for Central Government Employees

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, according to an official statement issued after the meeting. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum.

News IANS| Mar 07, 2024 09:07 PM IST
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi, March 7: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2024, representing an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise.

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh Central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, according to an official statement issued after the meeting. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Cabinet Approves 4% DA For Central Govt Employees.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission Central government employees Central Government Staff DA Dearness Allowance Dearness Relief Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Union Cabinet

7th Pay Commission Central government employees Central Government Staff DA Dearness Allowance Dearness Relief Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Union Cabinet
