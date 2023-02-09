Mumbai, February 9: Central government employees under 7th pay commission who are eagerly awaiting to hear updates on DA hike and release of DA arrears might receive some good news soon. Government employees are also awaiting decision on Fitment Factor hike. The Central government is expected to take a decision on the same very soon.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the basic salary of Central government employees is likely to increase after Holi 2023 as the Centre could take decision on the pending Fitment Factor hike. The report suggests that the minimum salary of Central government employees will be raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 after Fitment Factor raise. 7th Pay Commission: Salary Hike for Central Government Employees if Centre Announces 4% DA Hike, Here's How Much Increase Is Expected.

Presently, Central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 per cent. Government employees want the Fitment Factor to be raised to 3.68 percent from 2.57 percent. At the current rate, if a government employee's basic pay is Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, then his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 which is Rs 39,835.

If the Centre accepts 3.68 percent hike, then the minimum salary of government employees is also likely to get a boost. The approval of 3.68 percent hike in Fitment Factor will raise the minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could announce DA hike in March 2023. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance by 4% to 42% for Over One Crore Employees and Pensioners.

Last year, Centre increased DA by 4 percent in September, thereby taking dearness allowance from 34 percent to 38 percent. While various media reports suggest a DA hike of 3 to 5 percent, a decision regarding the same will only be taken after the release of AICPI data.

