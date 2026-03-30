Mumbai, March 30: The Narenra Modi-led Union Government has provided significant updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission (8th Pay), offering clarity to approximately 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners. In a recent written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed that the commission, officially constituted on November 3, 2025, has been mandated to submit its recommendations within 18 months.

The commission's report will define the revised structure for salaries, allowances, and pensions, with the new pay scales expected to be implemented with retroactive effect from January 1, 2026. 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Salaries Rise and Arrears Be Paid?

Timeline for 8th Pay Commission's Recommendations and Implementation

According to the government's current roadmap, the Pay Commission is expected to finalise its findings by mid-2026. While the revised pay structure is slated to be effective from the start of the 2026 calendar year, the actual disbursement of increased salaries and pensions may only occur in late 2026 or early 2027, following a comprehensive review and approval by the Union Cabinet. Experts indicate that even if the administrative process extends into the 2026–27 financial year, employees and pensioners will likely receive arrears to cover the period starting from January 1, 2026. This adjustment will impact roughly 50 lakh active employees and 65 lakh pensioners across the country.

Stakeholder Consultations and Digital Submissions

In a move toward transparency and structured feedback, the 8th Pay Commission has officially invited representations from all relevant stakeholders. Employees, pensioners, recognised associations, and unions have until April 30 to submit their memorandums and suggestions regarding pay parity, fitment factors, and allowance structures. To streamline the process, the Ministry of Finance has introduced a digital-only submission policy. Stakeholders must use the structured online format available on the official Commission website or the MyGov.in portal. The government has explicitly stated that physical copies, emails, or PDF attachments sent outside the designated portal will not be considered for review. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike in April.

Pay Commissions Established Every 10 Years

Central Pay Commissions are typically established every ten years to review and revise the compensation of government staff, ensuring wages keep pace with inflation and the cost of living. The transition from the 7th to the 8th Pay Commission is expected to involve a significant adjustment to the "Fitment Factor", a formula used to calculate the jump in basic pay. While the 7th Pay Commission recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, various employee unions are reportedly advocating for a higher multiplier this term to address the rising cost of essential commodities and housing. The final decision, however, will rest on the commission's assessment of the government's fiscal capacity and broader economic indicators.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).