Central government employees and pensioners are being urged to exercise caution following a surge in unverified reports on social media regarding the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC). Despite widespread rumours claiming that a "fitment factor" between 2.57 and 3.5 has been finalised, the government has confirmed that no such official decision has been made. The fitment factor is the primary multiplier used to determine the basic pay and pension for nearly 1.10 crore beneficiaries.

Because this figure dictates the actual take-home salary, it has become a focal point for misinformation during the transition from the 7th to the 8th CPC. 8th Pay Commission News: When Will DA Be Announced? Know Expected Date for 2% Dearness Allowance Hike.

Current Status and Official Timelines for 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission was officially constituted on November 3, 2025, with the Union Government setting a clear mandate for its progress. In recent sessions of the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Finance clarified that the Commission has been granted 18 months from the announcement of its Terms of Reference (ToR) to submit its final report. Based on this timeline, the official recommendations are not expected until May 2027. While the new pay structure is intended to be effective from January 1, 2026, on paper, the physical implementation in salaries will only occur after the report is submitted, reviewed by the Cabinet, and officially approved.

The Role of the Fitment Factor

The fitment factor remains the most anticipated component of the upcoming report. Employee unions, represented by the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), are scheduled to meet on April 13, 2026, to finalise a common memorandum. They are reportedly advocating for a fitment factor of at least 3.0, while some senior levels are pushing for up to 3.25. Until the Commission formally presents its findings, any specific multiplier range remains speculative. The government has emphasised that the financial impact of salary and pension revisions will be assessed only during the final approval stage.

Arrears: Lessons From Past Pay Commissions

One reason for the intense interest in the 8th CPC is the potential for significant arrear payments. Historically, delays in implementation have resulted in lump-sum payouts for the "gap period" between the effective date and the actual rollout. A look at previous pay commissions highlights the variability of these payouts for minimum basic pay holders:

5th CPC: Employees received approximately INR 11,200 for a 21-month period.

Employees received approximately INR 11,200 for a 21-month period. 6th CPC: This saw one of the largest payouts, with arrears reaching roughly INR 71,000 for 32 months.

This saw one of the largest payouts, with arrears reaching roughly INR 71,000 for 32 months. 7th CPC: The payout was comparatively lower at approximately INR 13,500 for 6 months.

Projected Salary Scenarios Based on Different Fitment Factors

While official figures are pending, analysts have provided estimates of how different fitment factors could impact basic pay across various levels.

Pay Level Range At 2.57 Factor (Rumoured) At 3.0 Factor (Demand) At 3.25 Factor (High Demand) Levels 1–4 INR 46,260 – INR 65,535 INR 54,000 – INR 76,500 INR 58,500 – INR 94,900 (up to L5) Levels 5–8 INR 75,044 – INR 1,22,332 INR 87,600 – INR 1,42,800 INR 1,15,050 – INR 1,82,325 (L6–L10) Levels 9–12 INR 1,36,467 – INR 2,02,516 INR 1,59,300 – INR 2,36,400 INR 2,20,025 – INR 2,56,100 (L11–L12) Levels 13–13A INR 3,16,367 – INR 3,36,927 INR 3,69,300 – INR 3,93,300 INR 4,00,075 – INR 4,26,075 Levels 14–18 INR 3,70,594 – INR 6,42,500 INR 4,32,600 – INR 7,50,000 INR 4,68,650 – INR 8,12,500

Note: Figures are estimates based on existing 7th CPC base scales and are subject to change based on official 8th CPC recommendations.

What Should Employees Do?

With the consultation phase currently in full swing—including upcoming field visits by the Commission to various states—stakeholders are advised to rely solely on updates from the Ministry of Finance or the 8th CPC’s official portal. In the interim, relief for central staff will continue to come via twice-yearly Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes under the 7th CPC framework.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).