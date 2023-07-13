Ayodhya, July 12: In a shocking incident, a man threw acid on a girl with whom his marriage had been called off. Unable to face rejection, Raj Karan Sharma (25), entered the girl’s house on the pretext of having a conversation and when she came out, he threw acid on her. Sharma walked out of the house’s front door as she lay writhing in pain. The attacker has been arrested. Acid Attack in Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified Bike-Borne Persons Throw Acid on Woman in Eluru, Case Registered.

The girl who suffered serious burn injuries was referred to Lucknow trauma centre in a critical condition. Acid Attack in Delhi: Woman, Son Injured in Acid Attack by Unidentified Miscreants in Bharat Nagar Area, Investigation Underway.

Ayodhya IG Pravin Kumar said: “The accused was known to the girl and his entry to the house was not forced. He was arrested on Tuesday evening. We will file the chargesheet in the court in two days and we will get the accused convicted in 15-20 days,” the IG said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).