New Delhi, March 24: A woman and her son were left injured after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw acid on them on Thursday in Delhi, informed the police.

The incident happened in the Bharat Nagar area, where the victim woman was standing with her son. While the acid was thrown at the 36-year-old woman, some acid also fell on her son, the police said.

The police suspect personal enmity as the reason behind the crime. Further investigation is underway in the case.

