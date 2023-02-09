Jantar Mantar, February 9: As a part of nationwide protests over Hinderberg-Adani Row, women members of the Congress party held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government here at National Capital's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Protesters scaled up the barricades set by police to stop the demonstrations from going violent.

"Why is the government avoiding a discussion on the Adani scam? Why are the Finance Minister and PM Modi not coming to the Parliament? Why were the country's wealth, LIC, and SBI's money invested in Adani's sinking companies?" Surjewala had said earlier in the month. Congress members also raised slogans against unemployment, inflation, and other issues. Hindenburg-Adani Group Row: Adani Ports Q3 Net Profit Down at Rs 1,336.51 Crore.

Watch Video: Delhi Police Detain Youth Congress Workers Protesting Against Narendra Modi Government

A Video showed Congress protesters raising "Anti-Modi" and "Anti-Adani" slogans. Police detained Youth Congress workers who were protesting over the Adani-Hindenburg issue outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday. Hindenburg-Adani Group Row: Congress Protests in Maharashtra, Seeks Probe Into LIC-SBI’s Adani Group Investments.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Modi government over the Hindenburg-Adani row while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and asked what "magic happened" that the wealth of an individual rose to Rs 12 lakh crore in two years.

"Wealth of one person increased 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs one lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years wealth rose to Rs 12 lakh crore," he said. The Congress leader said Prime Minister had given a slogan "na khaunga, na khane dunga."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal retorted to Kharge's remark and said the Leader of Opposition was making an allegation that cannot be substantiated. "It has absolutely no basis He is talking of a purported wealth," Goyal said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress leader's remarks were "infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that's what we are objecting to". "It is subtly, overtly insinuating against Prime Minister." The Prime Minister will reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)