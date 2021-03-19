Agra, March 19: A sadhu (Hindu priest) was hacked to death with an axe in Mau village in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. The body of 55-year-old Shiv Giri was found on March 17. Within a few hours of the crime, police managed to nab an accused, identified as 29-year-old Jeetu. According to a report, police said Jeetu has confessed to have killed the priest. Uttar Pradesh: Body of Monk Found in Yamuna River, Three Sadhu Found Dead in One Month.

Police recieved information around 6:30 am on March 17 that a body was lying in pool of blood on the temple premises. A team of cops reached the spot and started an investigation. They identified the body and found that Jeetu was the last person who was with the priest the night before his murder. Subsequently, Jeetu was taken into custody. Temple Priest in Custody for Sexually Harassing Minor Girl.

During interrogation, according to the report, Jeetu admitted to have murdered the priest. He told police that a heated argument had erupte when he and his accomplices visited the temple in drunken state and Shiv Giri objected to it. In a fit of anger, he then hacked Giri with an axe. Police have recovered the axe used for committing the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, SP (city) Botre Rohan Pramod said. In January, a Naga Sadhu, identified as 60-year-old Sompal, was murdered in Sindhaura village of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).