Baghpat, Oct 11: The body of a 'sadhu' (seer) -- the third in a row -- has been found floating in the Yamuna.

The Nevada village incident comes days after two sadhus were found dead under similar mysterious circumstances in Meerut and Baghpat districts.

The police has fished out the body and sent it for post mortem. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, who appeared to be middle-aged and was in a saffron attire when the body was recovered.

The post-mortem report would ascertain the reason for his death, said the police spokesperson.

On September 24, the body of an ascetic was found in a pond in Tikri area of the district.

Police also fished out the body of another sadhu from the Upper Ganga canal in Sardhana region of Meerut. The bodies remained unidentified.

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government for these deaths, Congress on Saturday tweeted, "Body of a sadhu found from Yamuna river. Three such bodies have been found in the last one month. Atrocities on sadhus are not ending in UP, jungle raj is at its worst."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).