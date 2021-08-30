Ahmedabad, August 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a man was attacked by his ex-wife and her daughter from an earlier marriage over money matters. Reports inform that the man, who hails from Vejalpur city, said the duo tore off his clothes near Prahladnagar garden. According to a report by TOI, the accused, identified as 35-year-old Prem Yadav sells pani pakodi in Vejalpur.

In his FIR with the cops, the victim said that the duo attacked him on August 21. The man said that his ex-wife, Chhaya Suthar, who is now his live-in partner, called him and asked him to meet her in the garden. Soon after, Yadav went there along with his two friends where four people, including the woman, her daughter Falguni, Falguni’s husband Vishnu Suthar, and another man Saurabh Suthar were present. Mysuru Shocker: Youth Kills Brother-in-Law With Sharp Weapon, Carries His Chopped Hand to Police Station To Surrender.

The woman had an argument with Yadav and asked him why he had not given her Rs 5,000 for the fast for Goddess Dashama. He told her that he did not have any money, following which she began abusing him and in a fit of rage, tore his clothes off. The woman then began thrashing Yadav along with the others with an iron pipe. The TOI report states that Yadav's friends, who had accompanied him to the spot, rescued him and took him to a hospital.

