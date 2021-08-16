Mysuru, August 16: A shocking incident has surfaced from Mysuru in Karnataka where a youth allegedly murdered his brother-in-law and took his chopped hand to the cops. Reports inform that the youth surrendered to Udayagiri police after he killed murdering his brother-in-law in Gousia Nagar on Sunday. According to a report by TOI, the accused carried the chopped hand of the deceased to the station. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

The report adds that the accused, identified as Kadir Pasha attacked his brother-in-law named Mahammad Suran with a lethal weapon. The youth also chopped the right hand of the 27-year-old victim, police said. The report further adds that the victim worked at a private company in Bengaluru. He had married Pasha's sister Rubina five months ago. Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing over His Height.

The TOI report states that Suran reportedly suspected his wife's fidelity and this angered her brother Kadir Pasha. The accused then planned and brought Suran forcefully to his house, while he had visited his house in Mysuru for the weekend. As per details by the Police, Kadir locked Suran in a room and chopped his right hand and later surrendered before the cops.

